U-M Police still looking for suspects in Nichols Arboretum vandalism

The University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security continues to investigate the vandalism that occurred over the weekend at Nichols Arboretum.

About 250 peony plants had their flowers cut off. No group or organization has been identified or taken credit for the incident although pro-Palestinian literature was left at the scene.

In a Facebook message, Director Tony Kolenic said the garden will survive this attack and thrive.

“What happened here was an act of disregard, not just for the garden, but to the community and really to life itself as living beings. And yet, this is a resilient garden. It will bloom. It will be fine. The roots and dirt are strong. They are community strong.”

In a statement today, the Arboretum thanked the community for its outpouring of support. It says they’ve assessed the garden and are heartened to share over half the blooms remain.

