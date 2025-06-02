© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U-M Police still looking for suspects in Nichols Arboretum vandalism

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 2, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Peony plants at Nichols Arboretum.
1 of 4  — 503586845_1163270435846227_7196873196721242283_n.jpg
Peony plants at Nichols Arboretum.
Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum / Facebook
Peony plants at Nichols Arboretum.
2 of 4  — 503587065_1163270912512846_2673908687392780874_n.jpg
Peony plants at Nichols Arboretum.
Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum. / Facebook
Peony plants at Nichols Arboretum.
3 of 4  — 503418830_1163270405846230_3126075006551797764_n.jpg
Peony plants at Nichols Arboretum.
Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum / Facebook
4 of 4  — image0 (3).jpeg
University of Michigan Department of Public Safety

The University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security continues to investigate the vandalism that occurred over the weekend at Nichols Arboretum.

About 250 peony plants had their flowers cut off. No group or organization has been identified or taken credit for the incident although pro-Palestinian literature was left at the scene.

In a Facebook message, Director Tony Kolenic said the garden will survive this attack and thrive.

“What happened here was an act of disregard, not just for the garden, but to the community and really to life itself as living beings. And yet, this is a resilient garden. It will bloom. It will be fine. The roots and dirt are strong. They are community strong.”

In a statement today, the Arboretum thanked the community for its outpouring of support. It says they’ve assessed the garden and are heartened to share over half the blooms remain.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News The University of MichiganUniversity of Michigan Department of Public Safetynichols arboretumMatthaei BotanicalPeoniesPalestineisraelGazavandalism
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content