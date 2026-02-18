Ann Arbor Police Department considers law enforcement response to ICE under terms of new city resolution

The Ann Arbor Police Department is considering its response to ICE activities in light of a new resolution restricting immigration enforcement activity on city property.

The resolution recently passed by the city expands how officials respond to ICE activities. It would prohibit civil immigration enforcement from staging at city-owned parking or vacant lots.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson says he is consulting with attorneys as his department finalizes procedures regarding its response to ICE activities.

“We will be putting out more information in terms of how we will be responding, but we support the resolution. We understand the nuances of it. Obviously, there may be some challenges with respect to how we go about enforcing.”

Anderson says incidents regarding ICE or other law enforcement agencies can be reported to the Attorney General's office. He reminds the public his department cannot interfere in active investigations.

