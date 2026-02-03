City of Ann Arbor votes to expand restrictions on ICE

An overflow crowd packed into Ann Arbor City Council Chambers Monday night, many in support of a resolution further curbing any ICE activities in the city.

Much of the crowd had headed home by the time the City Council got to the resolution. But the unanimous vote was celebrated by those who stuck around.

Ward 1 Council member Cynthia Harrison introduced the resolution. She was delighted to see such a strong showing of support.

“To see this many bodies fill the room, it confirms that we are moving in the right direction. This is a start. It’s a tool that we will use to help protect the most vulnerable, and we will continue to build upon that.”

The resolution prohibits civil immigration enforcement from using city-owned parking or vacant lots as staging areas. Signs will be erected at such locations. Private property owners will be able to obtain similar signs for display.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

