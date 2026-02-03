© 2026 WEMU
City of Ann Arbor votes to expand restrictions on ICE

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 3, 2026 at 6:12 AM EST
Residents gather for the February 2, 2026 Ann Arbor City Council meeting. The council voted in favor of a resolution curbing ICE activities in the city.
An overflow crowd packed into Ann Arbor City Council Chambers Monday night, many in support of a resolution further curbing any ICE activities in the city.

Much of the crowd had headed home by the time the City Council got to the resolution. But the unanimous vote was celebrated by those who stuck around.

Ward 1 Council member Cynthia Harrison introduced the resolution. She was delighted to see such a strong showing of support.

“To see this many bodies fill the room, it confirms that we are moving in the right direction. This is a start. It’s a tool that we will use to help protect the most vulnerable, and we will continue to build upon that.”

The resolution prohibits civil immigration enforcement from using city-owned parking or vacant lots as staging areas. Signs will be erected at such locations. Private property owners will be able to obtain similar signs for display.

