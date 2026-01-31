© 2026 WEMU
AFGE Local 2092 to participate in nationwide vigil for Alex Pretti

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 31, 2026 at 8:26 AM EST
A candlelight vigil for Alex Pretti outside Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
A candlelight vigil for Alex Pretti outside Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday

On Sunday, the American Federation of Government Employees will hold vigils across the country to honor Alex Pretti. AFGE Local 2092 will participate.

The federal employee union strongly condemned the actions of ICE following the shooting of ICU nurse Pretti and called for the resignations of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This after they called Pretti a domestic terrorist, just hours after he was shot in the back by ICE.

Air Force vet and President of AFGE’s Ann Arbor chapter Rob Melosh says immigration reform should treat life with the utmost respect.

“I never thought for one minute that our government would be turned on the American people, and that’s what it appears to be. I believe that Renee Good and Alex Pretti were murdered.”

Melosh says Pretti was someone who put others before himself and paid the ultimate sacrifice for doing so.

Sunday’s vigil for Alex Pretti starts at 6 PM outside the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System on Fuller Road.

