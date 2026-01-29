© 2026 WEMU
Rep. Dingell wants Senate Democrats to hold fast on DHS funding

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 29, 2026 at 6:13 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at an Ypsilanti Township town hall on January 28, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at an Ypsilanti Township town hall on January 28, 2026.

As another federal government shutdown looms, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says Democratic colleagues in the Senate need to hold fast on Homeland Security funding.

In the aftermath of fatal confrontations between immigration officers and local residents in Minneapolis, Dingell says there needs to be more restrictions on what ICE agents can and cannot do. She says they can easily pass everything else, as long as DHS funding is removed.

“When American citizens are being killed on video, we are watching it. A VA nurse, who was doing what he was trained to do, go help somebody, when they were in trouble gets killed? We need to ask questions, and we have to stand strong.”

Dingell says ICE has no guardrails and needs to be better regulated before more people get hurt.

Numerous media reports say both sides in the Senate are getting closer to a deal. Any compromise would again have to go to the House for approval.

