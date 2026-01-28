Local political and faith leaders rally against ICE and immigration officers

Over 200 people packed into Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church Tuesday night for an interfaith vigil. It was in memory of Minneapolis residents Alex Pretti and Renee Goode, who died due to actions by federal immigration enforcement officers.

Local political and religious leaders told those in attendance to keep the faith and not give up the fight against the actions of the Trump Administration.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says the death of Pretti hit her hard as a fellow ICU nurse.

“I cried because I recognized him immediately. Not that I knew him, I recognized what he did. He did exactly what I would have done. He did exactly what my colleagues would have done because nurses don’t turn it off.”

The vigil was part of a nationwide Day of Action hosted by Democratic leaders. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell told attendees to support each other and reject violence and indifference.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

