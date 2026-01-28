© 2026 WEMU
Local political and faith leaders rally against ICE and immigration officers

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:36 AM EST
Residents gather at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Residents gather at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Residents gather at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Residents gather at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Washtenaw County Commissioner Katie Scott speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Washtenaw County Commissioner Katie Scott speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Rabbi Nadav Caine from Ann Arbor's Temple Beth Israel speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Rabbi Nadav Caine from Ann Arbor's Temple Beth Israel speaks at an interfaith vigil at Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church in memory of the people shot and killed by ICE agents on January 27, 2026.
Over 200 people packed into Ann Arbor’s New Hope Baptist Church Tuesday night for an interfaith vigil. It was in memory of Minneapolis residents Alex Pretti and Renee Goode, who died due to actions by federal immigration enforcement officers.

Local political and religious leaders told those in attendance to keep the faith and not give up the fight against the actions of the Trump Administration.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says the death of Pretti hit her hard as a fellow ICU nurse.

“I cried because I recognized him immediately. Not that I knew him, I recognized what he did. He did exactly what I would have done. He did exactly what my colleagues would have done because nurses don’t turn it off.”

The vigil was part of a nationwide Day of Action hosted by Democratic leaders. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell told attendees to support each other and reject violence and indifference.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
