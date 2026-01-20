© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Savit joins push to bar ICE from courthouse arrests

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published January 20, 2026 at 6:37 AM EST
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit.
Eli Savit for Attorney General
/
eliformichigan.com
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit.

There’s a growing push from lawyers and law advocates to urge lawmakers to take action to protect undocumented immigrants during court hearings.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit has announced that he is joining the effort to encourage the Michigan Supreme Court to bar ICE agents from making arrests in state courthouses.

He says he has noticed a pattern of non-citizens who are either victims or witnesses of crime not showing up to court due to fears of deportation. He says not having a law in place to protect their safety makes prosecuting certain crimes difficult.

“People should be comfortable coming forward to testify about, potentially, a really dangerous situation!”

Savit says there have been numerous instances of immigrants being arrested while attending hearings at Washtenaw County courts. He says this proposed ruling would preserve the integrity of Michigan’s judicial process and protect all residents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Prosecutoreli savitMichigan Supreme CourtUS Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcementundocumented immigrantsimmigrationcriminal justicePublic Safety
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content
  • Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026.
    WEMU News
    Ann Arbor Indivisible plans rally in support of victims of ICE violence
    Caroline MacGregor
    A rally and march are planned in Ann Arbor this morning for Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother of three fatally shot by an ICE agent this week in Minneapolis. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor reports.
  • MIRC Policy, Engagement, and Communications Manager Christine Sauve.
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: MIRC's hopes for immigration policy for 2026
    David Fair
    In 2025, there was a significant increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Washtenaw County. Federal immigration policy has created fear and uncertainty among the community's undocumented and documented immigrants. Federal funding changes have impacted some of the organizations that support immigrant people and families. That includes the Michigan Immigration Rights Center (MIRC) in Ypsilanti. What will the new year bring from ICE in Washtenaw County and Michigan? WEMU's David Fair put those questions before the MIRC's policy engagement and communications manager, Christine Sauve, on the first "Washtenaw United" conversation of 2026.
  • (From L to R) Washtenaw County Commissioner Andy LaBarre, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alysha Dyer, WICIR cofounder Melanie Harner and immigrant attorney Cesilie Cordovilla speak at a panel regarding how ICE is affecting Washtenaw County at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.
    WEMU News
    Washtenaw County's immigrant community fearful of ICE raids
    Kevin Meerschaert
    A crowd filled the room in the Westgate Branch of the Ann Arbor Library on Monday to hear how ICE is impacting Washtenaw County. The meeting was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.