Ann Arbor Indivisible plans rally in support of victims of ICE violence

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 10, 2026 at 8:09 AM EST
Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026.
ODU English Department
/
Facebook
Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026.

A rally and march are planned in Ann Arbor this morning for Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother of three fatally shot by an ICE agent this week in Minneapolis.

Renee Good was shot at close range by an ICE agent Wednesday in Minneapolis. She was inside her vehicle at the time.

Gus Tescke is president of Ann Arbor Indivisible. He says the peaceful rally is a demand for justice and a call to action for those who oppose violent ICE tactics.

“ICE is basically a secret police force that Trump is using to establish an authoritarian government. It's unaccountable, it's violent, and it's un-American.”

Saturday’s rally starts at 10:30 AM at State Street and North University. The march will then make its way to Ann Arbor City Hall.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
  • MIRC Policy, Engagement, and Communications Manager Christine Sauve.
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: MIRC's hopes for immigration policy for 2026
    David Fair
    In 2025, there was a significant increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Washtenaw County. Federal immigration policy has created fear and uncertainty among the community's undocumented and documented immigrants. Federal funding changes have impacted some of the organizations that support immigrant people and families. That includes the Michigan Immigration Rights Center (MIRC) in Ypsilanti. What will the new year bring from ICE in Washtenaw County and Michigan? WEMU's David Fair put those questions before the MIRC's policy engagement and communications manager, Christine Sauve, on the first "Washtenaw United" conversation of 2026.
  • (From L to R) Washtenaw County Commissioner Andy LaBarre, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alysha Dyer, WICIR cofounder Melanie Harner and immigrant attorney Cesilie Cordovilla speak at a panel regarding how ICE is affecting Washtenaw County at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.
    WEMU News
    Washtenaw County's immigrant community fearful of ICE raids
    Kevin Meerschaert
    A crowd filled the room in the Westgate Branch of the Ann Arbor Library on Monday to hear how ICE is impacting Washtenaw County. The meeting was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
  • Protestors walk down the sidewalk on Huron St. in Ypsilanti.
    WEMU News
    Washtenaw County holds rallies, marches as part of national "No Kings" Day
    Kevin Meerschaert
    Several thousand people from Washtenaw County and beyond marched Saturday on the sidewalks of downtown Ypsilanti. They were taking part in the second national “No Kings Day,” protesting Donald Trump and his administration. WEMU's Kevin Meerschaert reports.