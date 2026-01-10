Ann Arbor Indivisible plans rally in support of victims of ICE violence

A rally and march are planned in Ann Arbor this morning for Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother of three fatally shot by an ICE agent this week in Minneapolis.

Renee Good was shot at close range by an ICE agent Wednesday in Minneapolis. She was inside her vehicle at the time.

Gus Tescke is president of Ann Arbor Indivisible. He says the peaceful rally is a demand for justice and a call to action for those who oppose violent ICE tactics.

“ICE is basically a secret police force that Trump is using to establish an authoritarian government. It's unaccountable, it's violent, and it's un-American.”

Saturday’s rally starts at 10:30 AM at State Street and North University. The march will then make its way to Ann Arbor City Hall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

