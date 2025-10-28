© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County's immigrant community fearful of ICE raids

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 28, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
A crowd filled the room in the Westgate Branch of the Ann Arbor Library on Monday to hear how ICE is impacting Washtenaw County. The meeting was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

A panel that included county officials and immigration advocates talked about how ICE has picked up people up off the streets, some dragged out their vehicles, windows smashed and thrown to the ground.

Melanie Harner is co-founder of Washtenaw Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Rights (WICIR). She says such incidents have filled local immigrants with fear, whether they’re documented or not.

“I carry specific documentation because if I was stopped, I have been stopped before, and I have had to prove that I have the correct papers that this government wants me to have.”

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says ICE actions do not match the mission of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, which is to protect all residents.

