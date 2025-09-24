Immigrant rights advocates urge local law enforcement officials to refrain from helping ICE

Immigrant rights and legal experts are urging local law enforcement to refrain from assisting in ICE operations. ICE has been offering agreements to police departments to deputize them as immigration agents.

Miriam Aukerman is Michigan ACLU’s senior staff attorney. She says local police should prioritize solving serious crimes rather than diverting resources to assist in federal deportations.

“Police departments have every right to say separating families is not our priority.”

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says police collaborating with ICE activities has impacted the immigrant community’s trust in law enforcement.

“We really need the community to trust us, and we need to make sure we’re staying separate and not getting involved in these actions.”

Dyer says immigrants should feel safe working with authorities when they need help in solving and prosecuting serious crimes.

