Washtenaw County holds rallies, marches as part of national "No Kings" Day.

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 18, 2025 at 7:20 PM EDT
Protestors march down the sidewalk on Michigan Ave. in downtown Ypsilanti during "No Kings" rally.
1 of 6  — IMG_20251018_133726099_HDR.jpg
Protestors march down the sidewalk on Michigan Ave. in downtown Ypsilanti during "No Kings" rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
On of the signs at the "No Kings" rally
2 of 6  — IMG_20251018_130644319.jpg
On of the signs at the "No Kings" rally
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Sign at the "No Kings" rally.
Sign at the "No Kings" rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Sign at the "No Kings" rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
A sign at the "No Kings" rally.
A sign at the "No Kings" rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
A sign at the "No Kings" rally.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
Protestors walk down the sidewalk on Huron St. in Ypsilanti.
5 of 6  — IMG_20251018_132344792_HDR.jpg
Protestors walk down the sidewalk on Huron St. in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
The crowd gathers at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti.
6 of 6  — IMG_20251018_130547528_HDR.jpg
The crowd gathers at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU

Several thousand people from Washtenaw County and beyond marched Saturday on the sidewalks of downtown Ypsilanti. They were taking part in the second national “No Kings" Day, protesting Donald Trump and his administration.

Horns blared from drivers in support of the protestors as they walked. Eventually, the line stretched the entire path circling around several blocks back to the park entrance. Wearing a black bowler and suit Jason Looking came up from Monroe to participate. He says there is plenty to be angry about.

“I am upset mainly about the lawlessness of this presidency and not following the Constitution. Blatantly allowing government employees to violate the Hatch Act. Blatantly being hypocritical of what they stand for and it just hurts by heart to see the country this way.”                     

Protesters showed their opposition to much of Trump and the GOP. From not releasing the Epstein Files, to actions of ICE Agents, and the sending National Guard troops into cities.
WEMU News Downtown Ypsilanti
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert