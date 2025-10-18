Washtenaw County holds rallies, marches as part of national "No Kings" Day.

Several thousand people from Washtenaw County and beyond marched Saturday on the sidewalks of downtown Ypsilanti. They were taking part in the second national “No Kings" Day, protesting Donald Trump and his administration.

Horns blared from drivers in support of the protestors as they walked. Eventually, the line stretched the entire path circling around several blocks back to the park entrance. Wearing a black bowler and suit Jason Looking came up from Monroe to participate. He says there is plenty to be angry about.

“I am upset mainly about the lawlessness of this presidency and not following the Constitution. Blatantly allowing government employees to violate the Hatch Act. Blatantly being hypocritical of what they stand for and it just hurts by heart to see the country this way.”

Protesters showed their opposition to much of Trump and the GOP. From not releasing the Epstein Files, to actions of ICE Agents, and the sending National Guard troops into cities.