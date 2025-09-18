© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor VA union members protest federal order to end collective bargaining rights

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:23 AM EDT
Members of AFGE Local 2092 and their allies protest outside the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The VA Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Members of AFGE Local 2092 and their allies protest outside the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Members of AFGE Local 2092 and their allies protest outside the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Members of AFGE Local 2092 and their allies protest outside the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Members of AFGE Local 2092 and their allies protest outside the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Dozens of local union members and supporters stood across from Ann Arbor’s Veterans Administration Hospital on Wednesday. They were picketing to stop what they say are attacks on federal workers.

As vehicles passed by on Fuller Road, demonstrators waved signs protesting anti-union decisions by the Trump Administration. VA Secretary Douglas Collins recently terminated the collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of Government Employees.

Local 2092 President Robert Malosh says Trump’s executive order stripping federal workers of their union rights needs to be overturned.

H.R. 2550, which restores bargaining unit rights for government employees across the nation, not just VA employees but all government employees. You know, we have bipartisan support in the House, and we need them to bring that to the floor for a vote.”

Malosh says they need one more vote in the House to force a floor vote.

WEMU News Ann ArborVA Ann Arbor Healthcare CenterVA Ann Arbor Healthcare Systemamerican federation of government employeesU.S. Department of Veterans AffairsDonald TrumpFederal GovernmentVeteranscollective bargainingunionprotestshealth carehealth
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
