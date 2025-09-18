Ann Arbor VA union members protest federal order to end collective bargaining rights

Dozens of local union members and supporters stood across from Ann Arbor’s Veterans Administration Hospital on Wednesday. They were picketing to stop what they say are attacks on federal workers.

As vehicles passed by on Fuller Road, demonstrators waved signs protesting anti-union decisions by the Trump Administration. VA Secretary Douglas Collins recently terminated the collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of Government Employees.

Local 2092 President Robert Malosh says Trump’s executive order stripping federal workers of their union rights needs to be overturned.

“H.R. 2550, which restores bargaining unit rights for government employees across the nation, not just VA employees but all government employees. You know, we have bipartisan support in the House, and we need them to bring that to the floor for a vote.”

Malosh says they need one more vote in the House to force a floor vote.

