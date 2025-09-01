Saline Indivisible to hold Labor Day rally

Members of Saline Indivisible are holding a Labor Day rally this morning. Supporters will be gathering at the corner of Michigan Ave. and Ann Arbor St. from 10 AM until noon.

The group says it wants to honor the area’s laborers who they say are witnessing an attack on their freedoms by the Trump Administration.

Saline Indivisible co-organizer Ben Schaff says things are reaching a boiling point, and every time they hold a rally or just get together for coffee on Saturdays, participation grows.

“The protest is one of those opportunities for people to come together and find community and vocalize their support for each other, support for other people in their community and take a stand against the Trump Administration.”

Saline Indivisible was created during the first Trump Administration. The Labor Day rally is the fifth the organization has held.

Its next event is a Backyard Summer Gathering on September 13th.

