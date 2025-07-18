© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Activists protest Target, Trump on 'Good Trouble Lives On Day'

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:25 AM EDT
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
1 of 10  — IMG_20250717_161848068.jpg
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Target store at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
2 of 10  — IMG_20250717_163929239_HDR.jpg
The Target store at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
3 of 10  — IMG_20250717_171052207.jpg
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
4 of 10  — IMG_20250717_163307327.jpg
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor State Rep. Carrie Rheingans (right) joins protestors in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
5 of 10  — IMG_20250717_165826810.jpg
Ann Arbor State Rep. Carrie Rheingans (right) joins protestors in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A protestor meets with motorists in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
6 of 10  — IMG_20250717_163353628_HDR.jpg
A protestor meets with motorists in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A protestor meets with motorists in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
7 of 10  — IMG_20250717_163146121.jpg
A protestor meets with motorists in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
8 of 10  — IMG_20250717_170054312.jpg
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
9 of 10  — IMG_20250717_161410206.jpg
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
10 of 10  — IMG_20250717_161424080_HDR.jpg
Protestors gather in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads in honor of Good Trouble Lives On Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Activists hit the streets in several Washtenaw County locations on Thursday for “Good Trouble Lives On Day”. About 100 were in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads to protest the company dropping its DEI policy.

Motorists honked their horns and waved at the busy rush hour intersection as demonstrators held signs protesting Target management and the Trump administration.

Gus Teschke is a coordinator for Ann Arbor Indivisible who organized the protest. He says they can’t wait until the 2026 midterm elections to push for change.

“He’s going to be doing all this horrible stuff. We need to create a huge, popular, massively popular, non-violent movement that shows that people will not put up with what he’s doing.”

The Good Trouble Lives On protests marked the fifth anniversary of the death of former Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor IndivisibleTargetDiversityequityinclusionDonald TrumpJohn Lewisprotests
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content