Activists protest Target, Trump on 'Good Trouble Lives On Day'

Activists hit the streets in several Washtenaw County locations on Thursday for “Good Trouble Lives On Day”. About 100 were in front of the Target at West Waters and Ann Arbor- Saline Roads to protest the company dropping its DEI policy.

Motorists honked their horns and waved at the busy rush hour intersection as demonstrators held signs protesting Target management and the Trump administration.

Gus Teschke is a coordinator for Ann Arbor Indivisible who organized the protest. He says they can’t wait until the 2026 midterm elections to push for change.

“He’s going to be doing all this horrible stuff. We need to create a huge, popular, massively popular, non-violent movement that shows that people will not put up with what he’s doing.”

The Good Trouble Lives On protests marked the fifth anniversary of the death of former Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

