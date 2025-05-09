© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Indivisible to picket Tesla in opposition to Elon Musk, DOGE

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published May 9, 2025 at 6:26 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Indivisible's protest of Tesla.
Ann Arbor Indivisible
/
Facebook
Ann Arbor Indivisible's protest of Tesla.

Local pro-democracy group Ann Arbor Indivisible will picket today outside the Ann Arbor Tesla dealership.

The picket is a show of solidarity in calls for Elon Musk to be held accountable for DOGE's criminal actions. This is according to Ann Arbor Indivisible, which declared a partial victory after Tesla profits fell, but the group says he's still running DOGE behind the scenes.

The grassroots organization says it is picketing to demand that Musk and Trump stop what it calls illegal and destructive attacks on the government, critical services, and citizen’s rights.

The picket is today from 4-6 PM outside the Ann Arbor Tesla dealer on Jackson Road.

