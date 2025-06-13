Protestors preparing in Ann Arbor for anti-Trump 'No Kings' rally

Local protesters are preparing to gather in downtown Ann Arbor for the "No Kings" Rally this Saturday to challenge President Trump’s military birthday parade.

There’s a growing discontent among local community members frustrated at President Trump's decision to spend $45 million on a birthday parade.

Ann Arbor Indivisible organizer Gus Teschke says over 1200 Washtenaw County residents have registered to protest with more expected to join the day of to show support. He says each major protest in the community that’s happened and will happen after this is part of a sequence of events challenging Trump’s legitimacy in Ann Arbor.

“Each major event like No Kings needs to be bigger than the last. That’s how you deal with someone like Trump. You have to create a huge, diverse group of people who are active and organized."

Protestors will be gathering in front of the Federal Building in downtown Ann Arbor starting at 3 PM on Saturday. District 8 County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi is expected to speak at the protest.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

