Exclusive Brands strikers receive more support from UFCW and allies

The striking employees at cannabis dispensary Exclusive Brands in Ann Arbor have been receiving more support thanks to the help and efforts of their allies.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) has been sending more members to strike alongside Exclusive Brands employees in Ann Arbor. This has grown the number of people outside the establishment to nearly 20.

Emily Hull is an Exclusive Brands bartender who is among those in the picket line. She says customers have been voicing their support for workers to have fair representation in company decisions.

“It definitely makes me feel like I have more people that are having not just my back but my other co-workers.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page says officers have been called out to the strike over disagreements between management and strikers three times since the strike began last Thursday. He adds each of the situations has been peacefully resolved.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

