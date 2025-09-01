Workers at Exclusive Brands striking in solidarity with fired employee

Workers and their allies are striking at the Ann Arbor location of the cannabis dispensary chain Exclusive Brands.

Several workers from Exclusive Brands in Ann Arbor and members from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) are striking in solidarity with an employee they allege was terminated for their pro-union stance.

Emily Hull is an Exclusive Brands bartender who is currently striking. She says in times of economic uncertainty, unionizing can provide employees with much-needed security.

“I think that just in the current climate that we’re in, it’s about time that even the small people can have their voice be heard.”

Hull says the striking workers want Exclusive Brands leaders to come to the table to create a union contract and join UFCW Local 876.

WEMU has contacted Exclusive Brands for comment and has not received a response at the time of reporting.

