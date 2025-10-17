'No Kings' protests planned throughout Washtenaw County this weekend

Several "No Kings" rally events are taking place in Washtenaw County, mostly on Saturday.

A protest will be held in Dexter today at 4:30 PM in Monument Park. All others are on Saturday.

The largest is expected in Ann Arbor beginning at 9 AM at Veterans Memorial Park. In Ypsilanti. a sidewalk march begins in front of Riverside Park at 1 PM.

County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says it's vital people send the message opposing the actions of the Trump Administration.

"It is very important that people from all walks of life, from all over this county, from, frankly, all political persuasions to come together to push back against what's happening. What's happening is not good for democracy, fundamentally. It's not about partisan politics. It's about the future of our country."

There are also "No Kings" events in downtown Saline beginning at 10 AM, at Pierce Park in Chelsea at 12:30 PM and private events in Milan and Whitmore Lake.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

