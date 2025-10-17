© 2025 WEMU
'No Kings' protests planned throughout Washtenaw County this weekend

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:36 AM EDT
No Kings
/
Wikipedia Media Commons

Several "No Kings" rally events are taking place in Washtenaw County, mostly on Saturday.

A protest will be held in Dexter today at 4:30 PM in Monument Park. All others are on Saturday.

The largest is expected in Ann Arbor beginning at 9 AM at Veterans Memorial Park. In Ypsilanti. a sidewalk march begins in front of Riverside Park at 1 PM.

County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says it's vital people send the message opposing the actions of the Trump Administration.

"It is very important that people from all walks of life, from all over this county, from, frankly, all political persuasions to come together to push back against what's happening. What's happening is not good for democracy, fundamentally. It's not about partisan politics. It's about the future of our country."

There are also "No Kings" events in downtown Saline beginning at 10 AM, at Pierce Park in Chelsea at 12:30 PM and private events in Milan and Whitmore Lake.

