Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners votes to ban ICE without a warrant

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 22, 2026 at 6:53 AM EST
Residents gather at the January 21, 2026 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting. The board voted on a resolution to ban ICE agents without warrants from county buildings.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at the January 21, 2026 Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting. The board voted on a resolution to ban ICE agents without warrants from county buildings.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has voted to ban ICE agents from all county properties unless they have court-approved warrants to be there.

An overflow crowd filled seats in the meeting room and outer hallway. Dozens took the mic asking the county to fight ICE with all the tools it has.

Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says Washtenaw County needs to be an ICE-free zone.

“This resolution, as great as it is, is not enough. This is a piece of paper with some words on it, and, hopefully, it does some good to implement it for county buildings. But when the Nazis come to Ann Arbor, we are going to have to stand as a community to face them.”

The resolution acknowledges ICE is a federal agency beyond the direct authority of local officials. But it states the county has a responsibility to use its voice to advocate to uphold everyone’s civil rights.

