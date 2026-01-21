Immigrant rights activists urge Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to ban ICE from county facilities

Local immigrant rights activists are hoping that the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners consider a policy protecting local immigrants from ICE.

Movement for Immigrant Rights Action (MIRA) will be speaking during tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting public comments period to request that county officials adopt a new anti-ICE policy. The proposed policy would deny ICE access to any county-owned facility.

MIRA member Rich Stahler-Sholk says local government should protect immigrants’ rights by making it clear that officials will not cooperate with ICE.

“When anyone’s rights are violated, everyone’s rights are violated. We can’t just turn the other way and say, ‘Well, I’m not an immigrant, so it doesn’t affect me.’ In Washtenaw County, one in eight people are immigrants.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says he is working with MIRA to draft language for a future proposal.

