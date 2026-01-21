© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor officials continue to defy ICE

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:07 PM EST
Ann Arbor water tower.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor water tower.

As the first year of the second Trump administration has concluded, Ann Arbor officials are reiterating their opposition to many of its policies.

Numerous protests against ICE and President Trump have been occurring in and around Ann Arbor. In 2017, the city passed a resolution declaring it won’t voluntarily cooperate with ICE officials.

Local activists are pushing for more, asking ICE be banned from all municipal buildings. Mayor Christopher Taylor says such action is under consideration.

“We live in unprecedented times. Our federal government is operationalizing law enforcement against community members, and it is entirely unacceptable.”

Taylor says it’s a process that requires deliberation. He says council members are working on it carefully and more will be revealed later. Taylor says the city will respond in ways that reflect the rule of law and the values that are at stake.

