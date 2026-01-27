Hundreds of Ann Arborites brave the cold to remember Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti

About 500 people braved the chilly temperatures and packed into Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza Monday night. They were there to remember Alex Pretti and others who lost their lives at the hands of federal immigration agents.

The crowd rang bells, used noisemakers or just cheered in solidarity. Those gathered lit candles, flashlights or their mobile phones. All demanded those responsible for the deaths be held accountable.

Ann Arbor Indivisible organizer Gus Teschke says their message is clear.

“Everybody in the U.S. should be objecting to this. Alex Pretti was a nurse, an intensive care unit nurse. He was helping a woman who had been knocked down, and he was executed.”

Sixth District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is holding an interfaith vigil tonight at New Hope Baptist Church in Ann Arbor. She says it’s part of a nationwide “Protect Our Communities from DHS Brutality Day of Action.” The vigil begins at 6 PM.

