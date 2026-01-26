ICE shooting of Alex Pretti draws widespread condemnation, local call to action

As outrage spreads around the country in response to another fatal shooting by ICE in Minneapolis, one Ann Arbor organization is readying itself for action.

ICU nurse Alex Pretti was pepper sprayed prior to being shot multiple times at close range by ICE Saturday in Minneapolis. Known for his work with veterans, Pretti was reported to be protecting a woman at the time he was shot.

Gus Tescke is a member of the steering committee for Ann Arbor Indivisible. The organization plans a gathering tonight to remember Pretti.

“We’re going to be organizing a vigil for Alex Pretti. We are going to be organizing to remember him, a nurse who was killed for no reason. And then, they started lying about it immediately.”

Ann Arbor Indivisible

On Wednesday, Tescke says the organization plans to demonstrate outside the Detroit offices of U.S. Michigan Senators Elissa Slotkin and Gary Peters to demand an end of further funding for ICE without reform.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

