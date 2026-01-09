© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

U.S. Rep. Dingell delighted House passes ACA subsidies extension

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:24 AM EST
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (left center) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer conduct a roundtable discussion on health insurance at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (left center) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer conduct a roundtable discussion on health insurance at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she’s delighted the U.S. House has voted to extend Affordable Health Care tax credits for three years. The bill passed Thursday on a vote of 230-196.

In the end, 17 Republicans, none from Michigan, joined Democrats to extend the subsidies. Dingell says she expected several GOP Congresspeople to get on board after seeing how much health insurance rates were to spike.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Dingell says she has met with upper chamber members regarding the importance of getting something done.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s now on the Senate to pass something. But if they pass something, it’s got to be something that really helps people. So, we’re going to have to see.”

Dingell says the Republican leadership’s failure to come up with an alternative is one reason several GOP members approved the extension.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Debbie DingellU.S. House of RepresentativesU.S. SenatecongressFederal GovernmentAffordable Care Acttax breakshealth insurancehealth carehealthRepublicansdemocrats
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content