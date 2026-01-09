U.S. Rep. Dingell delighted House passes ACA subsidies extension

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she’s delighted the U.S. House has voted to extend Affordable Health Care tax credits for three years. The bill passed Thursday on a vote of 230-196.

In the end, 17 Republicans, none from Michigan, joined Democrats to extend the subsidies. Dingell says she expected several GOP Congresspeople to get on board after seeing how much health insurance rates were to spike.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Dingell says she has met with upper chamber members regarding the importance of getting something done.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s now on the Senate to pass something. But if they pass something, it’s got to be something that really helps people. So, we’re going to have to see.”

Dingell says the Republican leadership’s failure to come up with an alternative is one reason several GOP members approved the extension.

