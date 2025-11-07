© 2025 WEMU
Whitmer, Dingell hold health care roundtable at Trinity Health Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (left) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer conduct a roundtable discussion on health insurance at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.
1 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251107_111612222.jpg
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (left) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer conduct a roundtable discussion on health insurance at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Trinity Health Ann Arbor.
2 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251107_121904225.jpg
Trinity Health Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (left center) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer conduct a roundtable discussion on health insurance at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.
3 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251107_110649390_HDR.jpg
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (left center) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer conduct a roundtable discussion on health insurance at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Rising health care costs are making it harder for Michiganders to stay healthy and hospitals to provide services. That’s the message emphasized during a health roundtable today attended by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Gathering in the Serenity Garden at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, health providers told Whitmer and Dingell stories about patients already struggling to maintain their health insurance. They say threats out of Washington are only exacerbating the situation and may force some rural hospitals to close.

Whitmer says everyone will feel the burden without proper action.

“No matter where you get your health care, it doesn’t do you any good if there’s no hospital and if there is no OBGYN services or if there’s no doctors and whatever your need is. We’re at a really scary inflection point.”

Dingell says House Republicans need to stop stalling and get back to the table, reopen the government and address the health care needs of the country before things get worse.

Tags
WEMU News Debbie DingellGretchen WhitmerTrinity HealthAnn ArborU.S. House of RepresentativescongressFederal Governmentgovernment shutdownhealth insurancehealth carehealthrural areaspublic forum
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
