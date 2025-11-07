Whitmer, Dingell hold health care roundtable at Trinity Health Ann Arbor

Rising health care costs are making it harder for Michiganders to stay healthy and hospitals to provide services. That’s the message emphasized during a health roundtable today attended by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Gathering in the Serenity Garden at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, health providers told Whitmer and Dingell stories about patients already struggling to maintain their health insurance. They say threats out of Washington are only exacerbating the situation and may force some rural hospitals to close.

Whitmer says everyone will feel the burden without proper action.

“No matter where you get your health care, it doesn’t do you any good if there’s no hospital and if there is no OBGYN services or if there’s no doctors and whatever your need is. We’re at a really scary inflection point.”

Dingell says House Republicans need to stop stalling and get back to the table, reopen the government and address the health care needs of the country before things get worse.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

