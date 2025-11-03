Rx Kids to officially launch in Ypsilanti

A program that provides direct cash payments to expectant mothers and families is coming to Ypsilanti. Rx Kids will officially begin enrollment December 1.

A crowd gathered at Ypsilanti City Hall to announce the program. Under it, families can enroll and receive a one-time, $1,500 payment during pregnancy and $500 a month for six months after birth.

The money can be used for any expenses.

Rx Kids Director Dr. Mona Hanna says the program has been proven to improve outcomes.

“It’s missed appointments. It’s developmental delay. It’s low birth weight. It’s prematurity. It’s childhood obesity. It’s chronic diseases. When people do not have the resources they need, it makes them sick.”

The funds come from a public-private partnership including the State of Michigan, the City of Ypsilanti, the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority, Old National Bank and the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

The program is either in place or coming to several communities around Michigan.

