Rx Kids to officially launch in Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
The Rx Kids booth inside Ypsilanti City Hall.
The Rx Kids booth inside Ypsilanti City Hall.
Officials meet at Ypsilanti City Hall to announce the start of enrollment for the Rx Kids program in Ypsilanti.
Officials meet at Ypsilanti City Hall to announce the start of enrollment for the Rx Kids program in Ypsilanti.
Todd Clark of Old National Bank presents a check for the Rx Kids Foundation to Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown.
Todd Clark of Old National Bank presents a check for the Rx Kids Foundation to Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown.
Todd Clark of Old National Bank presents a check for the Rx Kids Foundation to Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown.
Todd Clark of Old National Bank presents a check for the Rx Kids Foundation to Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown.
A program that provides direct cash payments to expectant mothers and families is coming to Ypsilanti. Rx Kids will officially begin enrollment December 1.

A crowd gathered at Ypsilanti City Hall to announce the program. Under it, families can enroll and receive a one-time, $1,500 payment during pregnancy and $500 a month for six months after birth.

The money can be used for any expenses.

Rx Kids Director Dr. Mona Hanna says the program has been proven to improve outcomes.

“It’s missed appointments. It’s developmental delay. It’s low birth weight. It’s prematurity. It’s childhood obesity. It’s chronic diseases. When people do not have the resources they need, it makes them sick.”

The funds come from a public-private partnership including the State of Michigan, the City of Ypsilanti, the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority, Old National Bank and the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

The program is either in place or coming to several communities around Michigan.

