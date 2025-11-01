Congresswoman Debbie Dingell calls on GOP to restore health care tax credits

Saturday marks the start of the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period in which ACA tax credits are set to expire.

Thousands of Michiganders are expected to see their health insurance costs skyrocket under changes taking place when open enrollment kicks off.

During a press conference Thursday, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was joined by Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Curtis Hertel in blasting Republicans for failing to reopen the government and save health insurance premiums from spiraling.

“People are making life-impacting decisions right now about what it is going to cost them and whether they can afford to stay on the exchange.”

Individual plans on HealthCare.gov are expected to rise by more than 20%. Dingell called on Speaker Johnson to reopen the government and stop millions of Americans from losing their health care.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

