Federal government shutdown creating health insurance concerns in Washtenaw County

As the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act approaches in Michigan, there is a lot of concern due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Open enrollment begins on November 1st and runs through January 15th, but consumers must select a plan by December 18th for coverage to start January 1st.

With Washington in a stalemate over health care subsidies, the cost of plans remains up in the air.

Washtenaw Health Plan Executive Director Jeremy Lapedis says to log into your account before November 1st.

“And to make sure you can access it and to see if there are any letters in your account. Sometimes, people are getting auto-enrolled, and to make sure that you have been auto-enrolled, it’s a plan that you like.”

Lapedis also says despite not knowing yet how much premiums are going to cost, it’s advisable to sign up and not risk the dangers of not having health insurance.

