Rep. Dingell concerned for residents as federal shutdown drags on

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan), flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), announces the reintroduction of a "Medicare for All" bill in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Debbie Dingell
/
Facebook
Democratic 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is voicing her concern for Washtenaw County residents as more things that rely on the federal government being operational are being impacted the longer the shutdown continues.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says communities and federally funded projects in Washtenaw are feeling increasingly strained. She says both sides of the aisle need to be committed to negotiating and reopening the government, so representatives can best support their constituents.

“I will be returning to Washington. I’m going to take weekend duty, just in case someone wants to talk, and we’ll be there next week. Democrats are present. We need Republicans to come to Washington. Let’s solve these problems.”

Dingell says many people locally are counting on the tax credits provided by the Affordable Care Act to be extended. She says ending the shutdown with the guarantee that people can afford the health care they need will mean a lot to many in Washtenaw County.

Debbie Dingell U.S. House of Representatives congress Federal Government government shutdown Affordable Care Act health care health Republican Party democrats washtenaw county
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
