AFGE stands with those at risk of losing health care during shutdown

Union members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2092 are standing in solidarity with those whose health care is at risk as the federal shutdown persists.

The health care of many local federal workers and those who rely on health programs hangs in the balance as Congress continues to debate through the government shutdown.

Robert Malosh is the president of AFGE Local 2092, representing VA hospital workers in Ann Arbor. He says it’s good that some members of Congress are fighting to fund accessible health care. He adds that more people’s lives will be affected the longer an agreement isn’t reached.

“Fund the government and bargain out your differences. Forcing all of these people to go through this mental anguish and turmoil, not only does it make people quit and look for jobs, it makes other talent hard to recruit.”

Malosh says Congress needs to act to ensure the American people have a running government and good health care.

