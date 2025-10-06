© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County health officials warn of drastic consequences due to expected Medicaid cuts

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Residents gather at Weber's Inn in Ann Arbor for a Medicaid panel discussion hosted by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber.
1 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251006_120808186_HDR.jpg
Residents gather at Weber's Inn in Ann Arbor for a Medicaid panel discussion hosted by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Chiquita Berg, Vice President of Community Health & Well-Being for Trinity Health Michigan, speaks at the Medicaid panel discussion hosted by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber at Weber's Inn in Ann Arbor.
2 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251006_121354498.jpg
Dr. Chiquita Berg, Vice President of Community Health & Well-Being for Trinity Health Michigan, speaks at the Medicaid panel discussion hosted by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber at Weber's Inn in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Charles B. Reuland, Chief Operations Integration Officer for University of Michigan Health, speaks at the Medicaid panel discussion hosted by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber at Weber's Inn in Ann Arbor.
3 of 3  — thumbnail_IMG_20251006_122702295_HDR.jpg
Dr. Charles B. Reuland, Chief Operations Integration Officer for University of Michigan Health, speaks at the Medicaid panel discussion hosted by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber at Weber's Inn in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The possible Medicaid changes coming from the federal government could have serious effects to hospitals, the public and employers in Washtenaw County. That’s the message out of an Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber discussion held Monday morning.

Analysts say about 16,000 people in Washtenaw County could lose coverage under proposed federal changes.

Dr. Chiquita Berg is vice president of community health and well-being for Trinity Health. She says the changes could lead to an erosion of progress made under the Affordable Care Act.

“We saw more primary care, fewer uninsured patients at the hospital door. We also saw uncompensated care fall sharply across the state of Michigan. And uncompensated care is care that we provide for those with no coverage.”

Berg says she worries there will be an increase in the number of people who delay seeking treatment until they are facing grave health matters. She says that’s not only very dangerous but far more costly for everyone.

