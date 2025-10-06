Washtenaw County health officials warn of drastic consequences due to expected Medicaid cuts

The possible Medicaid changes coming from the federal government could have serious effects to hospitals, the public and employers in Washtenaw County. That’s the message out of an Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber discussion held Monday morning.

Analysts say about 16,000 people in Washtenaw County could lose coverage under proposed federal changes.

Dr. Chiquita Berg is vice president of community health and well-being for Trinity Health. She says the changes could lead to an erosion of progress made under the Affordable Care Act.

“We saw more primary care, fewer uninsured patients at the hospital door. We also saw uncompensated care fall sharply across the state of Michigan. And uncompensated care is care that we provide for those with no coverage.”

Berg says she worries there will be an increase in the number of people who delay seeking treatment until they are facing grave health matters. She says that’s not only very dangerous but far more costly for everyone.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

