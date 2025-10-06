Rep. Dingell continues to fight for local funding during federal shutdown

Funding for federal employees and programs in Washtenaw County remains in limbo as the government continues to be shut down.

The federal shutdown has been impacting local housing agencies, environmental efforts, and health care services.

Debbie Dingell is the Democratic Congresswoman representing the 6th District. She says while the VA Hospital remains operational during the shutdown, residents who receive federally provided medical assistance elsewhere will likely experience hardship until the government reopens.

“We have people in our communities that are hurting while this Republican shutdown is going on. We want to try to minimize any damage that they are suffering.”

Dingell says she wants to negotiate that guardrails be put in place to protect parts of the budget previously agreed upon by Congress. She says this will curb funding from being eliminated through pocket recissions and executive orders.

