Blue Cross Blue Shield anticipates chaos as ACA open enrollment begins

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is anticipating chaos as the new enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act opens on Saturday.

Health insurance premiums are already rising sharply. The uncertainty over the extension of ACA tax credits is adding to the tension.

Rick Notter is Vice President of the Individual Businesses Unit at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He says they have had to adjust rates from just a few months ago.

“We are now seeing that a number of carriers have exited the market because of the volatility around this, and we’re now processing the intake of files of 160,000 people that lost coverage with other carriers that are now being moved to our Blue Care network plans.”

Notter says they have added people at their call centers to help consumers looking for new coverage. He suggests not procrastinating and start shopping for a preferred plan now.

