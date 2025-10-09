WCHD pleased many state health programs will be continued in new budget

The Washtenaw County Health Department is relieved that the new state budget will continue to support essential local health services.

The state Senate has decided to include much-needed health care funding in the 2025-2026 fiscal budget.

Jimena Loveluck is the county’s health officer. She says it was good to see lawmakers change course away from initial plans to cut public health programs. She says many Medicaid services have been kept.

“Adult dental services under Medicaid were preserved, as well as Healthy Kids Dental Coverage, which is for kids under 21 on Medicaid.”

Loveluck says one area the health department was warned would receive less funding this year is their tobacco control work.She says officials are awaiting the federal government’s reopening to evaluate the budget for Washtenaw’s federally funded programs.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

