WCHD recommends vaccines and good hygiene this fall illness season

Local health officials are recommending good hygiene practices and several vaccinations as respiratory illnesses are flaring up in Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Health Department is encouraging residents to schedule appointments for RSV, flu, and/or COVID vaccines.

Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says there’s been concern from some residents about not being able to receive the COVID vaccine without an underlying condition. She says the health department will be following the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines on vaccination.

“They parted with the FDA a little bit, and they broadened it back up and basically said people without those underlying conditions could still be vaccinated using shared clinical decision making.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says frequent handwashing and mask wearing are also good ways to reduce the chances of getting sick this fall.

