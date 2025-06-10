© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rx Kids may soon be coming to Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:31 AM EDT
A2Y Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice-president Andy LaBarre speaks with Rx Kids Director Dr. Mona Hanna at the Chamber luncheon Monday at the EMU Student Center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
A2Y Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice-president Andy LaBarre speaks with Rx Kids Director Dr. Mona Hanna at the Chamber luncheon Monday at the EMU Student Center.

Rx Kids is getting closer to coming to Ypsilanti. Director Dr. Mona Hanna was the featured speaker Monday at the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Rx Kids is a program that gives money to low-income expectant and new mothers with no strings attached. It is already in place in Flint, Kalamazoo, Pontiac and the Eastern Upper Peninsula with great success.

The mothers receive $1500 while pregnant and $500 a month for six or twelve months after birth.

Dr. Hanna says there already is a lot of support in Ypsilanti.

“The city has committed funds. There’s so much kind of multisector interest, but we still have a funding gap. So, we are looking for contributions to be able to match the public dollars that we already have at the table to launch Rx Kids in the City of Ypsilanti.”

Hanna says they need to raise about $600,000 a year to be able to start the Ypsilanti program. She says it’s one of the smallest gaps in the communities where they want Rx Kids to expand.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News A2Y ChamberMona Hanna-AttishaRx KidsYpsilantiFlintKalamazooupper peninsulapregnancyfinancial aidlow income families
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content