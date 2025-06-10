Rx Kids may soon be coming to Ypsilanti

Rx Kids is getting closer to coming to Ypsilanti. Director Dr. Mona Hanna was the featured speaker Monday at the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Rx Kids is a program that gives money to low-income expectant and new mothers with no strings attached. It is already in place in Flint, Kalamazoo, Pontiac and the Eastern Upper Peninsula with great success.

The mothers receive $1500 while pregnant and $500 a month for six or twelve months after birth.

Dr. Hanna says there already is a lot of support in Ypsilanti.

“The city has committed funds. There’s so much kind of multisector interest, but we still have a funding gap. So, we are looking for contributions to be able to match the public dollars that we already have at the table to launch Rx Kids in the City of Ypsilanti.”

Hanna says they need to raise about $600,000 a year to be able to start the Ypsilanti program. She says it’s one of the smallest gaps in the communities where they want Rx Kids to expand.

