Congressional Representative from Ann Arbor wants ACA subsidy expansion vote early in January

The U.S. House has gone home for the year, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she hopes health care legislation passes when they return to Washington.

The Ann Arbor Democrat says she was hoping to see a vote to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies prior to the end of the year. Since it didn’t happen, health care premiums are expected to spike for tens of millions of Americans.

Dingell says she wasn’t surprised that four Republicans joined the Democrats to force a House vote on an extension in January.

“I think we all have a responsibility to work to ensure people have access to affordable quality health care. This is critical. I’ve got too many stories of people in my district who are not going to be able to keep health care.”

Dingell says Congress has a moral responsibility to make sure when someone is sick, they can go to the doctor and get the medicine they need.

