Dingell joins most Democrats voting against bill to end government shutdown

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:15 AM EST
Rep. Debbie Dingell delivers her "State of the District" speech to members of the Ann Arbor / Ypsilanti Regional Chamber on March 11, 2023 at Washtenaw Community College in Ypsilanti, Mich.
Josh Hakala
6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell was a “no” vote Wednesday night on the spending bill that reopened the federal government.

The Ann Arbor Democrat says there’s an ongoing health care crisis in this country. Dingell says her party tried for weeks to get Republicans to come to the table and work out a deal, but they refused.

She says the vote won’t stop the battle to protect health care.

“House Democrats are going to keep fighting to save the health care tax credits, fix our broken health care system, and lower costs for hard-working Americans. We’ve done nothing in this bill that is going to help the American people with their health care costs.”

Dingell says she and her colleagues will continue to work to try and lower health care costs. She says people are facing large increases in their premiums. Dingell says that’s only going to lead more people to forgo keeping their health insurance.

