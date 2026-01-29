Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has updates on recent ICE activity and addresses rumors

More information has come out from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office regarding ICE activity that took place locally this past Tuesday.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says she was able to speak with immigration officials about their January 27th operation. She says ICE encounters involving several Ypsilanti Community Schools parents occurred away from school grounds.

“We have been able to confirm that they did not go to any schools, and they will not go to any schools. And any activity that they did do in Washtenaw County that was near any bus stop areas, if that happened, it was not intentional.”

The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed no ICE activity took place in the area on Wednesday.

Dyer says she wants to dispel rumors that ICE was present at local hotels and schools during that time. She adds those rumors may have been fueled by fear in the community following the recent arrests.

