ICE detains parents of Ypsilanti school children

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:12 PM EST
Alex Brandon
/
Associated Press

Immigration enforcement (ICE) officials detained the parents of several Ypsilanti students Monday afternoon. WEMUS’s Caroline MacGregor reports.

Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross advised parents and local officials in a statement that a number of parents were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Tuesday.

The school does not allow ICE onto school grounds without a valid judicial warrant. Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer confirms the arrests occurred off school property.

“None of this occurred on school grounds. However, if they are doing enforcement near bus stops in the community, that is concerning and we want to address that.“

It is unknown how many parents were detained but Dyer confirms that at least one parent was detained in front of her child near a bus stop during school drop off times.

It's disturbing. I am heartbroken that people are so afraid and have to live in fear. And it is my goal to work with the schools to ensure that the schools stay a safe space.”

Dyer says the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the local community that they do not cooperate with ICE agents or tactics. She says the sheriff’s office mainsains an open line of communication with local schools if they require immediate assistance.
