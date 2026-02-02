Ann Arbor City Council to vote on reaffirming limits on civil immigration enforcement

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to pass a resolution reaffirming its 2017 policy of banning the use of city resources for immigration enforcement.

The new resolution expands on the prohibitions. It includes denying the use of any city-owned parking or vacant lots as staging areas. It also bans ICE and others from entering areas marked private in city buildings without a judicial warrant.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says they’re watching pending litigation in California regarding ICE agents in the field.

“We also are going to be further investigating, whether we will have the ability, to require law enforcement demasking, to require officer identification. If this litigation proves that local governments have the authority, we’re going to have an ordinance ready to go.”

Standardized signage will be erected at the city-owned locations. The signs will also be made available for private land and lease owners who wish to resist immigration enforcement on their properties.

