Ypsilanti Council to vote on prohibiting city resources for immigration enforcement

The Ypsilanti City Council tonight may join Ann Arbor in prohibiting the use of city resources to assist in civil immigration enforcement.

The resolution is modeled after what Ann Arbor passed a few weeks ago. It bars ICE and border protection personnel from entering city-owned buildings without a judicial warrant. It also prohibits the use of city owned parking or vacant lots for staging areas.

Council member Patrick McLean says the resolution is about protecting Ypsilanti residents.

“The purpose of ICE and CBP under the Trump regime is to, they say, it was to find and detain and deport violent and dangerous criminals. But instead, it really devolved into a goon squad.”

The resolution requires the City Manager within 90 days to erect signage on city properties that show it can’t be used for civil immigration enforcement. The signs will also be made available to private landowners.

