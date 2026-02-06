Local law enforcement says immigrants' rights will be protected in wake of ICE raids

A packed house filled the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center Thursday night for a town hall on immigrants’ rights.

Area law enforcement joined other local officials to let people know what rights they have should ICE or other federal agencies approach. They were told they don’t have to open a door for anyone who doesn’t have a judicial warrant.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says Washtenaw County law enforcement is unified in protecting everyone’s rights.

“We want everyone to stay safe. We want everyone to have the tools that they need to get resources that they need, and I’m really glad that there was a good turnout here. We are going to continue advocating and sharing with people information, as well as policies, as we navigate this environment together.”

Several immigrant rights groups were also on hand. They wanted to inform people that help is available if they know someone who is being detained.

