Local law enforcement says immigrants' rights will be protected in wake of ICE raids

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:24 AM EST
The speakers at the February 5, 2026 immigration town hall at the Washtenaw County Resources Center included (L to R) Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson, Saline Chief of Police Marlene Radzik, WCSO Community Engagement Division Officer Eugene Rush, Managing Attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center Rebecca Olszewski, , WCSO Corrections Division Commander Kurt Schiappacasse, WCSO Undersheriff Matthew Harshberger, and Washtenaw County Sheriff Alysha Dyer.
1 of 3  — IMG_20260205_175022662_HDR.jpg
A packed house filled the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center for a town hall on immigrants’ rights on February 5, 2026.
A packed house filled the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center for a town hall on immigrants’ rights on February 5, 2026.
A packed house filled the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center Thursday night for a town hall on immigrants’ rights.

Area law enforcement joined other local officials to let people know what rights they have should ICE or other federal agencies approach. They were told they don’t have to open a door for anyone who doesn’t have a judicial warrant.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says Washtenaw County law enforcement is unified in protecting everyone’s rights.

“We want everyone to stay safe. We want everyone to have the tools that they need to get resources that they need, and I’m really glad that there was a good turnout here. We are going to continue advocating and sharing with people information, as well as policies, as we navigate this environment together.”

Several immigrant rights groups were also on hand. They wanted to inform people that help is available if they know someone who is being detained.

washtenaw county, Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Alyshia Dyer, US Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Law enforcement services, law enforcement, immigration, civil rights, town hall
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
