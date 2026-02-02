MIRC says rescission of sensitive locations policy puts community on edge

The parents of Ypsilanti students detained by immigration enforcement officials last week have met with representatives of a local immigrants' rights resource center.

The parents and one other person were transported to the North Lake Processing Center in Baldwin. They have since received legal advice.

Policy engagement and communications manager for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center Christine Sauve says while the parents arrested do not wish to share more about their experience, it is known a school bus stop was not targeted. Still, Sauve says reports of ICE near schools continue.

“We have heard reports of enforcement actions near other schools, not on school grounds but around the corner or down the block. So, it’s certainly affecting communities around the state.”

As immigration stops and arrests in Michigan increase, Sauve advises people to be aware of their rights.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

