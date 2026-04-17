Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Ann Arbor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Ann Arbor, enabling the city to seek financial assistance to help cover emergency response costs and repair damaged public infrastructure.

According to city officials, earlier in the day, Mayor Christopher Taylor formally requested the declaration.

An EF-1 tornado struck the city in the early morning hours of April 15th, causing significant damage to infrastructure — downing trees and power lines, and leaving thousands without power. City crews and emergency responders have been working diligently since to restore services and clear debris.

Gov. Whitmer’s executive order enables the use of all available state resources to assist with response and recovery efforts.

“On behalf of the City of Ann Arbor, I want to thank Gov. Whitmer for her swift action and support during this challenging time,” said Mayor Taylor. “This declaration ensures we have access to critical state resources and coordination that will help us recover more quickly and safely.”

Officials from the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division have assisted in the response effort led by the city’s Emergency Management Office. Michigan State Police officials have provided aerial support and training for damage assessment teams.

