Several days of rain have brought flood risk around Huron River Watershed

The Huron River has risen after several days of steady rain this week, increasing flood risk for homes and businesses near the river.

Daniel Brown is the Climate Resilience Strategist for the Huron River Watershed Council. He says urban development plays a role in flood risk during heavy rainfall. He says more impervious surfaces near waterways means less water is absorbed into the ground and more runoff flows into the Huron River.

“When we put in a road or parking lot, that gets the water into storm drains and into the river much faster than it would naturally if it was soaking into soil and eventually seeping into the river.”

Brown says residents should avoid contact with the river over the next few days due to debris and contaminant runoff from this week’s storms.

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