Huron River Watershed Council shares concerns over proposed U-M data center

Local advocates for protecting the Huron River are raising concerns about the potential environmental impact of a proposed University of Michigan–Los Alamos computational facility planned along the riverfront in Ypsilanti Township.

The Huron River Watershed Council is urging the University of Michigan and its partners to carefully consider how heavy industry could affect the Huron River.

Rebecca Esselman is the council’s executive director. She says if a computational facility is built, it would be better suited for an already developed site, rather than clearing forested wetlands. She adds losing those natural areas would reduce the river’s protection from runoff and sedimentation, potentially altering the ecosystem.

“Ypsilanti Township is already quite built out, and any loss to our wetlands or forests in the township could have negative impact.”

Esselman says several members of the Watershed Council plan to attend the U-M’s open house meeting tomorrow to discuss the proposed facility.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

