© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

U-M to hold town hall on computing center as Ypsilanti Township fumes

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:10 AM EST
Charts placed at the University of Michigan Data Center Open House on September 9, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Charts placed at the University of Michigan Data Center Open House on September 9, 2025.

The snow kept away about half the residents who had tickets, but Ypsilanti Township held a town hall meeting Wednesday night to present the latest news about the U-M Los Alamos Information Center.

The frustration continues over the lack of information coming from U-M. The night began with a presentation about what they do know about the project and the proposed 120-acre site.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says she’s thankful many people did brave the storm to attend.

“There is a huge interest in data centers in general and, specifically, the University of Michigan and the location on the banks of the Huron River. They need to listen to the people.”

U-M will host an open house on the proposed facility on January 29th. It takes place from 5-7 PM in the Roy Wilbanks Ballroom at the Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest. Registration is required.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipBrenda StumboThe University of Michigandata centersLos Alamos Laboratory Data Centertown hallpublic forumPublic Input
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content