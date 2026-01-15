U-M to hold town hall on computing center as Ypsilanti Township fumes

The snow kept away about half the residents who had tickets, but Ypsilanti Township held a town hall meeting Wednesday night to present the latest news about the U-M Los Alamos Information Center.

The frustration continues over the lack of information coming from U-M. The night began with a presentation about what they do know about the project and the proposed 120-acre site.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says she’s thankful many people did brave the storm to attend.

“There is a huge interest in data centers in general and, specifically, the University of Michigan and the location on the banks of the Huron River. They need to listen to the people.”

U-M will host an open house on the proposed facility on January 29th. It takes place from 5-7 PM in the Roy Wilbanks Ballroom at the Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest. Registration is required.

