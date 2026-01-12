Saline City Council expected to pass data center moratorium

The City of Saline is looking to put a hold on any data centers.

The City Council will vote tonight on a 12-month moratorium on the approval of any data centers. They are currently not addressed in the zoning ordinance.

The resolution directs Saline’s Planning Commission and appropriate departments to study the matter.

Mayor Brian Marl says they will then present recommendations to the City Council for review.

“So that we can study the issue a little bit further and put into place the appropriate regulatory policies to protect our existing businesses and residents if a data center were to develop in the City of Saline.”

Marl says some Fortune 100 companies contacted him last year to discuss possibly building data centers on adjacent township land. They would then request annexation into the city. He says nothing so far has come from those conversations.

